9:24 pm on 26 November 2019

Tropical Cyclone Rita has been downgraded to a category one storm as it continues to track towards Vanuatu.

At 6:19pm Vanuatu time on Tuesday, the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department said the cyclone was about 205km northeast of Pentecost, moving in a southerly direction 11km per hour.

Read more on Radio New Zealand International