COVID-19 Vanuatu 2020 - A Rapid & Practical Response 15 Feb - 9 Apr 2020

One remote pacifi c country, two compounding disasters.

The Vanuatu Business Resilience Council (VBRC) was quick to react to the threats presented by the COVID-19 situation. Long before a global pandemic was announced in March, the team had already released guides to support the health of the people of Vanuatu and Business Continuity Planning in order to ensure that the economic disaster is as contained as possible.

This document provides an overview of VCCI and VBRC actions during the period of mid Feb to mid April 2020.

While borders closed and economic effects intensifi ed, on the night of 5th of April a Category 5 Cyclone struck Vanuatu. Affecting over 6 islands and 140,000 people, the cyclone destroyed power and water systems, communications and homes. Assessment on loss of lives has not fully been completed. This second disaster, at a time when the country was feeling the economic effects of the global COVID-19 situation has severely challenged the nation.

Given the COVID-19 situation and the current decisions around external aid being restricted, we will need to scale dramatically to provide this logistical support to deliver the aid that other actors normally would. We need fi nancial resource to deliver, organise logistics and measure impacts.