Chinese Embassy assists Vanuatu Government with over 3 million worth of goods

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) continue to receive much needed assistance as it deals with the devastating effect of the severe tropical cyclone Harold.

The Category 5 system caused devastation to homes, gardens and causing the death of 3 people as it swept through Malampa, Sanma and Penama early this month.

Today the Chinese Embassy in Port Vila donated a batch of emergency goods to the NDMO upon the request of the Vanuatu Government.

They included, Four (4) banana boats, Two Thousand (2,000) Solar Lights and Food items worth Three Million Vatu (3,000,000)

Both sides checked and confirmed the quality and quantity of all the goods.

Meanwhile, much needed rations have arrived on Pentecost which is considered, based on ground assessment, to be the worst affected.

A donations form is available at the NDMO Office, for those interested to help.

For any further information on this matter, please contact NDMO phone 22699 or email: ndmo@vanuatu.gov.vu.