Cash Transfers for Rapid Livelihoods Recovery of Volcano-Displaced Families in Vanuatu, Sanma Province: Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) Report

Summary of Key Findings

 66% of the respondents are female, 92% are evacuees and 77% are married

 26% of the respondents are aged between 18 and 30

 95% of the respondent confirmed that they got clear and enough information about the programme and distribution processes

 80% of the respondents used vehicles to access distribution points

 42% of the respondents waited over an hour before receiving their cheques at the distribution sites

 81.7% of the respondents waiting less than 15 minutes to cash out their cheques at the banks

 95% of the respondents said the distribution point was accessible to them

 90% said they do not know anyone who had issues with receiving their cheques

 There is a 95.6% level of satisfaction with the way the cheque/cash was distributed

 31.59% of respondents used the money they received to buy food

 25% have supported other family members with the cash they received

 Average food consumption score is 68. Acceptable food consumption score is 78.2% signifying that more than three-quarter of the surveyed population is food secure

 68.2% of the of the surveyed beneficiaries do not operate a bank account

 1.7% used part of the money they were given to open new bank accounts

Recommendations

 80% of the beneficiaries used transportation to get to the distribution venue. This has a cost implication on them. There is need to move the distribution points closer to where the beneficiaries live to reduce the transport cost. National bank supports with setting up cash out points at the cheque distribution venue. This opportunity could be leveraged on.

 Communication strategy about programming has to be clear and communicated through multiple mediums. Quite a number of beneficiaries were not clear on the information for date and location of receiving their cheques. Communication mediums like social media, community notice boards and places of worship could be explored.

 Efforts should be made in further distributions to either reduce time of waiting at the distribution points or provide safe spaces for the beneficiaries while waiting for their turns to be attended to. This will protect them against direct exposure from sunlight. 42% of respondents complained of long queues at the distribution points. Instead of time used by Oxfam staff to record beneficiary details behind cheques which takes some time, the use of electronic scanners can be considered. This will to a large extend reduce the time taken to record information manually.

 Financial literacy of community awareness/sensitization on cash use will educate beneficiaries on better use of cash. A savings culture among the beneficiaries should also be encouraged. While type of distribution is multipurpose cash transfer, cash misused will affect the impact of the programme, whose ultimate goal is to improve livelihood

 Community leaders are key stakeholders in the implementation of the cash transfer programme as they serve as a major link between Oxfam and the direct beneficiaries. Their capacity should be built on information sharing especially in terms of accuracy of information. This will reduce or eliminate the number of people going to the wrong distribution points to receive their cheques.