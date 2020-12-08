ADB Grant to Support Urban Service Delivery, Climate and Disaster Resilience in Vanuatu

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (8 December 2020) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $9.6 million grant for Vanuatu to boost urban resilience in the Greater Port Vila area.

The grant comes from ADB’s Asian Development Fund and will support capacity building, institutional strengthening, and the construction of two multipurpose emergency shelters that will help protect Vanuatu against the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

“The Greater Port Vila Urban Resilience project will support existing efforts to enhance the country’s resilience to disasters caused by natural hazards and the effects of climate change,” said ADB Senior Urban Development Specialist for the Pacific Anupma Jain. “The project will benefit nearly 16,000 people in Greater Port Vila, half of them women.”

Vanuatu ranks first globally as the economy most exposed to natural and is highly exposed to geophysical hazards, including volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. Port Vila is the capital of and economic gateway to Vanuatu, and the Greater Port Vila area is vulnerable to a range of increasingly serious climate threats, including annual rainfall increases, sea level rises, storm surges, and increased temperatures.

The project will contribute to the Greater Port Vila Resilient Urban Development Strategy and Action Plan 2030 by strengthening the capacity of government agencies involved in urban planning and development. ADB’s support will enhance urban resilience through local partnerships and activities, such as training ward secretaries in disaster risk management and climate change adaptation. The grant will help build two multipurpose emergency shelters featuring sanitation facilities, ward offices, and communal space.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

