ACT Alliance Rapid Response Fund (RRF): Emergency Response to Manaro Volcano Eruption in Penama Province - RRF 15/2019

Background

On 18th March 2018 the Manaro volcano on the island of Ambae erupted and for the second time in six months triggered a state of emergency and mass evacuations of the population. The heavy outpourings of ash and gas has resulted in hazards of acid rain, flash floods, loss of food and water sources, and damage to infrastructure and human health. Large portions of the island were significantly impacted, all education institutions and key government services were closed and staff and students evacuated to other islands.

Volcanic Alert remains at Level 2 by the end of 2018 but the possibility of escalation is low. However, the area remains at high risk for flooding, landslides and continued ashfall deposits and volcanic gases. Residents need to restore their livelihoods and repair their shelter and homes in Ambae island. They need support on capital inputs for farming and livestock and assistance in shelter repairs.

Anglican Overseas Aid leads this response together with ACT for Peace and Churches of Christ Overseas Aid with support from ACT Alliance’s Rapid Response Fund.