11 Oct 2019

ACT Alliance Rapid Response Fund (RRF): Emergency Response to Manaro Volcano Eruption in Penama Province - RRF 15/2019

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 11 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (345.57 KB)

Background

On 18th March 2018 the Manaro volcano on the island of Ambae erupted and for the second time in six months triggered a state of emergency and mass evacuations of the population. The heavy outpourings of ash and gas has resulted in hazards of acid rain, flash floods, loss of food and water sources, and damage to infrastructure and human health. Large portions of the island were significantly impacted, all education institutions and key government services were closed and staff and students evacuated to other islands.

Volcanic Alert remains at Level 2 by the end of 2018 but the possibility of escalation is low. However, the area remains at high risk for flooding, landslides and continued ashfall deposits and volcanic gases. Residents need to restore their livelihoods and repair their shelter and homes in Ambae island. They need support on capital inputs for farming and livestock and assistance in shelter repairs.

Anglican Overseas Aid leads this response together with ACT for Peace and Churches of Christ Overseas Aid with support from ACT Alliance’s Rapid Response Fund.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.