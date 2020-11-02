We choose the best ideas and bring them to life

Within the framework of cooperation between the joint project of UNDP and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan "Enhancing the adaptation and strengthening the resilience of farming to Climate Change Risks in Fergana Valley (ACCRF)" implemented with the financial support of the Russian Federation and the UNDP project on rapid response to "COVID-19" with the financial support of the Government of Japan, a competitive selection of the best business project among agricultural clusters and agricultural cooperatives of the Fergana Valley was announced in July this year.

The main purpose of this selection is to assist agricultural cooperatives and agricultural clusters, as well as vulnerable population, in mitigating the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The implementation of the selected projects will open up opportunities for creating an additional source of income and new jobs for rural women, youth and small farmers in Namangan, Andijan and Fergana regions.

Business projects were submitted for the competition, which covered many areas of agricultural activity, such as drying and packaging of persimmons, creation of a lemon tree nursery, development of horticulture and vegetable growing, production of feed for animals and birds, growing of broiler birds and production of packaging bags for meat products, provision of maintenance services for agricultural machinery, introduction of sprinkler irrigation, cold storage, etc.

This selection was judged by representatives of the regional divisions of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Council of Farmers, Dekhkan Farms and Household Plots, the Association of Business Women of Uzbekistan, the Yoshlar Kelajagimiz program of the Youth Union, as well as the Project staff. Following the selection, members of the Selection Commissions recommended to finance 6 projects, which scored the highest number of total points.

“Most of the projects that were highly scored by the jury plan to employ at least 50 people during implementation, including those from low-income families, women, youth and people with disabilities. So, the project of production cooperative “Pop Yongoqzorlari Agrofirmasi” for developing intensive horticulture plans to employ 130 people, including 54 women; the project of “Damir Oltiariq Agro Invest” for growing vegetables and fruits – 104 people, of which 22 women, and 28 members of low-income families; production cooperative “Solih Ziyo Zoda” plans to grow vegetables and melons with the employment of 55 members of the cooperative, including 19 women, and another 50 people will be employed for developing new lands,” said Bakhtiyor Toshtemirov, the Task Manager of the Project .

It is also worth noting that the selected projects are aimed not only at creating jobs, but also at applying advanced and resource-saving technologies. For example, “Radivon Sitrus Mevasi Tomorka Hizmati” LLC plans to use drip irrigation for growing lemon seedlings in a greenhouse, production cooperative “Bogbon TRAM Agro” will use it for growing walnuts, almonds and melons, and production cooperative “Axadjon Ismatov Agro Logistika” - for growing grapes.

In implementing these projects, we hope that each of them will become unique and exemplary for their respective regions. People, along with employment and an additional source of income, will have an excellent experience of interaction and mutual support in the fight against the negative impact of the pandemic.

UNDP activities in the field of modernization and intensive development of agriculture are carried out in accordance with the Action Strategy for Development of Uzbekistan 2017-2021, as well as within the framework of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the UN member states.