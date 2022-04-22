Uzbekistan - Floods (METEO.UZ, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2022)

On 20 April, flood events caused by heavy rainfall have been reported in the Regions of Samarqand and Jizzakh (central-eastern Uzbekistan), resulting in casualties and damage. An emergency response centre has been set up in the area and flood relief work is underway.

According to media reports, at least five people have died while six others have been injured in Jizzakh Region. In addition, 53 houses and other buildings, social facilities and crops have been damaged.

Citing weather specialists, local media reported that 10 percent of the annual precipitation was recorded within two hours in the region.