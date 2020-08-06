Uzbekistan COVID-19 Situation Report (31 July 2020)

This Sitrep outlines current information on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uzbekistan, and summarizes international partners’ support to the national response effort.

Total Cases: 23,271

Total Recovered: 13,680

Daily new cases: 686

Total Deaths: 136

HIGHLIGHTS

• New record high of daily new cases registered on 29 July (+692)

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL UPDATE

• Of the 686 new cases confirmed on 30 July, 58 were identified in quarantine facilities. Of the remaining 628 cases, 284 were detected in Tashkent City, 162 in Tashkent region, 43 in Samarkand, 40 in Bukhara, 23 in Andijan, 20 in Syrdarya, 15 in Surkhandarya, 11 in Namangan, 11 in Navoiy, 10 in Kashkadarya and nine in Karakalpakstan (MoH on coronavirus.uz).

• Of the record 692 new cases confirmed on 29 July, 96 were identified in quarantine facilities. Of the remaining 596 cases, 256 were detected in Tashkent City, 191 in Tashkent region, 47 in Surkhandarya, 30 in Namangan, 19 in Khorezm, 12 in Fergana, 12 in Syrdarya, 11 in Andijan, 11 in Kashkadarya, four in Karakalpakstan and three in Navoiy (MoH on coronavirus.uz).