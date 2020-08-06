Uzbekistan COVID-19 Situation Report (29 July 2020)

This Sitrep outlines current information on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uzbekistan, and summarizes international partners’ support to the national response effort.

Total Cases: 21,893

Total Recovered: 12,265

Daily new cases: 684

Total Deaths: 126

HIGHLIGHTS

• Spotlight: Access to continuous learning (UNICEF)

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL UPDATE

• Of the record 684 new cases confirmed on 28 July, 125 were identified in quarantine facilities (Urtasaray). Of the remaining 559 cases, 285 were detected in Tashkent City, 105 in Tashkent region, 32 in Bukhara, 26 in Samarkand, 21 in Surkhandarya, 21 in Syrdarya, 18 in Kashkadarya, 18 in Namangan, 11 in Navoiy, 10 in Fergana, nine in Andijan and three in Karakalpakstan (MoH on coronavirus.uz).

• Of the 678 new cases confirmed on 27 July, 475 were detected in Tashkent City, 127 in Tashkent region, 22 in Bukhara, 18 in Namangan, 18 in Syrdarya, 13 in Andijan, three in Jizzakh and two in Navoiy (MoH on coronavirus.uz).