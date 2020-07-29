Uzbekistan COVID-19 Situation Report (27 July 2020)

This Sitrep outlines current information on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uzbekistan, and summarizes international partners’ support to the national response effort.

Total Cases: 20,531

Total Recovered: 11,105

Daily new cases: 579

Total Deaths: 116

HIGHLIGHTS

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL UPDATE

Of the 579 new cases confirmed on 26 July, 299 were detected in Tashkent City, 150 in Tashkent region, 31 in Fergana, 29 in Syrdarya, 26 in Samarkand, 25 in Surkhandarya, 16 in Andijan and three in Navoiy. It has not been reported whether these persons were in home quarantine or amongst the population (MoH on coronavirus.uz).

Of the 592 new cases confirmed on 25 July, 459 were detected in Tashkent City, 37 in Namangan, 36 in Syrdarya, 32 in Samarkand, 13 in Tashkent region, eight in Karakalpakstan and seven in Navoiy. It has not been reported whether these persons were in home quarantine or amongst the population (MoH on coronavirus.uz).