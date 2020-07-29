Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan COVID-19 Situation Report (27 July 2020)
This Sitrep outlines current information on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uzbekistan, and summarizes international partners’ support to the national response effort.
Total Cases: 20,531
Total Recovered: 11,105
Daily new cases: 579
Total Deaths: 116
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lockdown extended until 15 August, including complete ban on movement of vehicles on 31 July, 1-2 August, and 8-9 August
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL UPDATE
Of the 579 new cases confirmed on 26 July, 299 were detected in Tashkent City, 150 in Tashkent region, 31 in Fergana, 29 in Syrdarya, 26 in Samarkand, 25 in Surkhandarya, 16 in Andijan and three in Navoiy. It has not been reported whether these persons were in home quarantine or amongst the population (MoH on coronavirus.uz).
Of the 592 new cases confirmed on 25 July, 459 were detected in Tashkent City, 37 in Namangan, 36 in Syrdarya, 32 in Samarkand, 13 in Tashkent region, eight in Karakalpakstan and seven in Navoiy. It has not been reported whether these persons were in home quarantine or amongst the population (MoH on coronavirus.uz).
Of the 492 new cases confirmed on 24 July, 250 were detected in Tashkent City, 141 in Kashkadarya, 35 in Andijan, 31 in Samarkand, 18 in Tashkent region, 12 in Khorezm and five in Karakalpakstan. It has not been reported whether these persons were in home quarantine or amongst the population (MoH on coronavirus.uz).