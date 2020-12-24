Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan COVID-19 Situation Report (24 December 2020)
This Sitrep outlines current information on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uzbekistan, and summarizes international partners’ support to the national response effort.
Total Cases: 76,456
Total Recovered: 73,746
Total Deaths: 612
Daily new cases: 141
HIGHLIGHTS
• Direct flights with several European countries, Australia and South Africa suspended until 10 January
• Incoming travelers to take rapid COVID-tests at points of entry in addition to PCR test certificates