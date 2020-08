This Sitrep outlines current information on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uzbekistan, and summarizes international partners’ support to the national response effort.

Total Cases: 35,329

Total Recovered: 30, 973

Daily new cases: 628

Total Deaths: 232

HIGHLIGHTS

Metro services resume in Tashkent City after five months hiatus

Lowest daily increase of new cases since 26 July recorden on 16 August