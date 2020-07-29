Uzbekistan: Consolidated Multilateral COVID-19 Socio-Economic Response & Recovery Offer

I. Introduction

The present report sets out participating multilateral partners’ consolidated socio-economic response and recovery offer to the Government of Uzbekistan in addressing the impact of the COVID19 pandemic. It is complementary to the national Strategic Preparedness & Response Plan (SPRP), issued on 19 March and updated on 6 April, which outlines the immediate health priorities, with a specific focus on suppressing transmission of the virus and ensuring health systems are capacitated to respond.1 It is vital to ensure that the socio-economic response moves forward decisively, in complement to, and in coordination with the ongoing health response.

This report is a direct response to a request from Government. The report is guided by the UN Secretary-General’s “Shared Responsibility, Global Solidarity” report, and the associated “UN framework for the immediate socio-economic response to COVID-19” under the overall leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator (RC) with the World Health Organization (WHO) coordinating the health response, and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) taking the technical lead in the socio-economic response. At the same time, the report is also informed by the respective policy decisions of participating IFIs on the COVID-19 response.

The report highlights ongoing and planned support by participating partners in seven priority areas of the socio-economic response and recovery, with the overarching aim to cushion the knockon effects on millions of people’s lives, their livelihoods and the real economy, thereby preserving positive reform momentum and progress toward the national Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The document articulates the diversity of the participating organizations’ value proposition including financial products, knowledge products and services, technical/in-kind assistance, capacity-building/training and data/assessments. The report is also informed by international human rights obligations, and anenvironmental sustainability and gender equality imperative, to support the ambition to build back better.

Drawing on evolving global experience and the contributing partners’ situation analysis in section II, the subsequent seven thematic sections outline immediate, medium- and longer-term challenges, multilateral partners’ concrete deliverables to help address these, as well as outstanding gaps. Each of the thematic sections also features a table highlighting details of the participating partners’ value proposition, in five categories (knowledge product/service, training, financial products, in-kind support, other) alongside expected delivery date and, where appropriate, financing amount or indicative budget. It should be noted that these offers comprise a mix of fully new deliverables (with associated new resources) and pre-existing deliverables re-oriented to meet articulated COVID-19 response and recovery priorities. Annex 1 highlights unfunded technical offers relevant to addressing the outstanding gaps, and Annex 2 provides a more detailed overview of protection concerns for addressing the needs of key populations and vulnerable groups.

Like the national SPRP, the present “Response & Recovery Offer” is a living document and will be continuously updated as the context evolves and as new data from ongoing assessments emerges, national priorities evolve, and new international resources become available.

Moreover, as part of the participating organizations’ collective commitment to accountability, brief quarterly updates on progress in implementation will be submitted to Government and other interested stakeholders.

The multilateral Crisis Management Team will continue to engage regularly with the Republican Anti-COVID Commission on the evolving response, to ensure international good practice is both appropriately informed by – and informing – Uzbekistan’s experience.