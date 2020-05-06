USAID International Food Relief Partnership Program in Uzbekistan Fact Sheet

The USAID International Food Relief Partnership (IFRP) program in the Republic of Uzbekistan is a sub-program of the Title II U.S. food assistance program, USAID Food for Peace, that supports the production, transportation, delivery and distribution of shelf-stable, fortified and prepackaged foods to reduce hunger and malnutrition, and ensure that all individuals have adequate, safe and nutritious food to support a healthy and productive life.

OVERVIEW

In the Republic of Uzbekistan, the USAID International Food Relief (IFR) Program reaches 144 institutions throughout Uzbekistan providing nutritious food to tens of thousands most vulnerable people, including children, women, patients with tuberculosis and mental diseases, people with disabilities, elderly citizens, and orphans.

DONATED FOOD

The donated food, called Harvest Lentil Pro, is comprised of dried carrots, onions, rice, and lentils. The food is specially formulated to deliver micronutrients, offers a long shelf life without refrigeration, and is easy to prepare in a variety of ways. Food is delivered in conveniently sized packages complete with nutritional information and preparation instructions. Harvest Lentil Pro is manufactured by the American company Breedlove Dehydrated Foods.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Since 2010, the USAID International Food Relief Program has distributed 58 million individual servings (1,163 tons of specially fortified food) to over 115,000 Uzbekistani children and adults across all regions of Uzbekistan.

PROGRAM PARTNERS

The IFRP program is implemented by the American NGO Resource and Policy Exchange (RPX), in close cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education of the Republic Uzbekistan. RPX administers the program locally with the Uzbekistani non-governmental organization Healthy Generation (Soglom Avlod Uchun).