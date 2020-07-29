Update: Consolidated Multilateral COVID-19 Socio-Economic Response & Recovery Offer for Uzbekistan

On 11 May 2020, sixteen United Nations entities and six International Financial Institutions delivered a socio-economic response and recovery offer (the Offer) to the Government of Uzbekistan outlining consolidated multilateral deliverables to address the impact of the COVID19 pandemic1 . The offer is guided by the UN Secretary-General’s policy brief “Shared Responsibility, Global Solidarity” and highlights ongoing and planned support by participating partners in seven priority areas, with the overarching aim to cushion the knock-on effects on millions of people’s lives, their livelihoods and the real economy, thereby preserving positive reform momentum and progress toward the national Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Offer compliments the measures taken by the government in response to COVID-19 and the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) led by WHO with the Ministry of Health.

Two months after submitting the Offer, the present Update highlights the key figures on the status of the deliverables, including additional deliverables which have been recently added.