The United States is providing immediate humanitarian assistance in response to the partial dam collapse in the Republic of Uzbekistan

Friday, May 8, 2020

Office of Press Relations

Telephone: +1.202.712.4320 | Email: press@usaid.gov

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing immediate assistance to support efforts in the Republic of Uzbekistan to respond to the partial collapse of the Sardoba Reservoir Dam.

The burst dam caused devastating flooding that has submerged homes, displaced an estimated 70,000 people, and inflicted widespread damage to infrastructure and farms in one of the country's most important agricultural centers.

The United States will provide $100,000 to a local partner on the ground to distribute emergency food and other critical supplies to families in Uzbekistan's Dirdaryo Region evacuated from their homes because of the burst dam.

The United States also supports long-standing programs to reduce the risk of disasters in Uzbekistan and throughout Central Asia to help communities prepare for, and reduce the impact of, humanitarian disasters. These programs include training for first-responders, enhancing emergency-management systems, and pre-positioning critical relief supplies to be ready when disaster strikes.