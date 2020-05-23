The United States announces additional funds for Uzbekistan's fight against COVID-19

May 22, 2020, Tashkent, Uzbekistan - As part of the comprehensive response against the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States government announced an additional $3 million in funding through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to Uzbekistan. This brings the total direct U.S. Government contribution to support Uzbekistan’s efforts to combat COVID-19 to $5.92 million, of which USAID has provided approximately $3.8 million. USAID will use these additional funds to continue to strengthen the capacity of laboratories and health workers to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19.

With this and previously announced funding, the U.S. government is supporting Uzbekistan’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing consultations and technical assistance to prevent the spread of infections inside healthcare and diagnostic facilities. USAID programs in Uzbekistan are also helping to prepare laboratory systems for large-scale testing and improving case management of infected patients. Additionally, USAID programs are facilitating engagement with local communities, delivering accurate information to vulnerable populations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent the spread of misinformation.

In addition to supporting measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, USAID partners with the Government of Uzbekistan to diversify the country’s economy and increase regional trade, address serious health threats, and build the government’s capacity to respond to the population’s needs.

