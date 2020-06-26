TİKA Supports Disaster Victims in Uzbekistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided 4,000 beds, quilts, pillows, and bed linens to those who have been affected by the dam collapse in the district of Sardoba in Uzbekistan.

At the ceremony attended by Turkey’s Ambassador to Tashkent Mehmet Süreyya Er, Governor of Sirdaryo Gafurcan Mirzayev, and TİKA’s Tashkent Program Coordinator Cemalettin Tüney; 4,000 beds, quilts, pillows, and bed linens transported by 7 semi-trailer trucks were delivered to the Governor's Office to be distributed to those in need.

In his speech at the delivery ceremony, Ambassador Er said they were upset that the region flooded as a result of the partial collapse of the Sardoba Dam last month. He added that the rapid and successful response of the Uzbekistan Government despite the outbreak was impressive and satisfactory.

Stressing that they wanted to show that as always, they stand in solidarity with their Uzbek brothers and sisters during disasters, Er said, “We are here today with the thought that even a small contribution could make us happy and show the deep friendship and bonds between the people of these two countries.”

Stating that the aid convoy was greeted by Uzbek officials with great gratification, Tüney said, “As TİKA, we will continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Uzbekistan in both good times and bad times.”

Noting that the Uzbek people and the Turkish people are brothers and sisters, Mirzayev said, “We are one nation. Turks migrated from Khorezm Region to Turkey in the past. We share a common ancestry. We would like to thank the Turkish people for this sincere assistance, even if they are far away from us.”

The flood occurred as a result of the partial collapse of the Sardoba Dam on May 1 claimed 6 lives and caused the evacuation of 90,000 people. While nearly 3,000 houses became uninhabitable due to the flood, 30,000 hectares of land were damaged.