Secretary-General Congratulates Uzbekistan on Passage of Law to End Statelessness

SG/SM/20015

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the Republic of Uzbekistan on the passage this week of legislation set to end statelessness for at least some 50,000 people. In granting nationality to those who previously had none, Uzbekistan is profoundly bettering the lives of a too-often invisible and vulnerable population.

The Secretary-General commends this achievement as an important contribution to global efforts to end statelessness worldwide by 2024. This development is also a signal of Uzbekistan’s strong commitment to leave no one behind as we enter the Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals.