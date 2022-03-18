The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to Uzbekistan through the COVAX Facility

1. The Government of Japan provided approximately 200 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX Facility, to Uzbekistan, as part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Uzbekistan. The vaccines arrived in Uzbekistan on March 17.

2. The vaccines we provided are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asian region, including to Uzbekistan. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

3. Japan and Uzbekistan celebrated the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries on January 26th this year. We will make efforts to further develop the bilateral strategic partnership including in cooperation in response to COVID-19.