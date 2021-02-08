OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan provides humanitarian aid to Uzbek labour migrants abroad

On 5 February, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz), John MacGregor handed over personal protection equipment and humanitarian aid to the Deputy Director of the Agency for External Labour Migration under the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Hojiakbar Fayzullahodjayev.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uzbek labour migrants in Kazakhstan and in the Russian Federation found themselves in difficult situations due to layoffs and having to take unpaid leave.

The assistance is aimed to help migrants, who have fallen on hard times because of the pandemic. Aid included protection masks, gloves, mugs and bags as well as personal hygiene products, detergents and antibacterial agents.

The delivery was a part of the OSCE PCUz cross-dimensional project “Supporting the Government of Uzbekistan in fighting the transnational threat posed by the COVID-19 outbreak”.