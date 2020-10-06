OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan provides humanitarian aid

On 6 October 2020, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz) handed over ultraviolet (UV) antibacterial system equipment to the Scientific Research Institute of Virology of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan as part of pandemic-related aid.

The mobile-pulsed xenon UV antibacterial system equipment helps to disinfect air and surfaces at hospitals, which can protect medical personnel from contracting COVID-19 when carrying out their duties and responsibilities. The equipment will be used in the healthcare system and will assist with preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“Curtailing the spread of COVID-19 will allow Uzbekistan to better deal with the negative economic effects and security impacts of the pandemic,” explained John MacGregor, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan. “The pandemic related to COVID-19 is the most serious transnational threat to global and regional security for many generations. In keeping with the OSCE’s mandate for comprehensive security, the PCUz has donated the mobile-pulsed UV antibacterial system in order to assist Uzbekistan in its fight against this transnational threat.”