Officers of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan improved their capacity in the use of GIS technologies and mapping in emergencies

From 25 to 29 April 2022 the Center jointly with a partner – British non-governmental organization MapAction for the first time conducted the training for officers of MES of Uzbekistan on the use of GIS technologies and mapping in emergencies in hybrid mode.

The event was attended by 23 officers of Central Office and territorial departments of MES of Uzbekistan.

The MapAction experts prepared in-depth detailed course with presentations and video materials on using all tools and capabilities of the software QGIS. Based on the results of daily quizzes and simulation task implementation, the participants awarded the certificates on successful completion of advanced mapping and GIS training course.

Besides, the Specialist for Disaster Response of the USAID Office in Uzbekistan Mr. Alisher Ishanov visited the training and highly appreciated efforts that were taken to improve the capacity of MES officers; he also expressed the readiness to facilitate conducting of an advanced training in 2023.

Totally, since 2019 the Center together with MapAction have conducted 9 trainings on the use of GIS technologies, more than 220 officers of Emergency Authorities of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan were trained.