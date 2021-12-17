Needs assessment in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm

The third component of "Skills Development for employability in rural areas of Uzbekistan" project aims to modernize the agriculture and irrigation colleges with updated curricula as well as facilities and equipment of agricultural and irrigation colleges in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm, Bukhara, Surkhandarya regions. To identify the needs of the colleges, the project team visited the Qoshkopir College of Water Resources and Melioration and the Urgench college of Agrotechnology in Khorezm region, as well as the Beruni and Kegeyli Water Resources and Melioration colleges in the Republic of Karakalpakstan. The purpose is to prepare a list of facilities that need to be repaired and / or rebuilt by an engineer and evaluate them from a technical point of view.

The project will be implemented in 2020-2024, and in addition to repairing and modernizing the technical base of colleges, it is planned to develop updated curricula for colleges in the field. Earlier, the project consultants visited same colleges to analyze the literature and curriculum:

https://en.unesco.org/news/project-experts-visited-colleges-...

https://en.unesco.org/news/project-experts-visited-karakalpa...

For better cooperation on the following issues, meetings with relevant ministries and regional departments were also organized. The project is funded by the European Union and is implemented by UNESCO.