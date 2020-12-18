Korea to Contribute 1 Million U.S. Dollars to UN Multi-Partner Human Security Trust Fund for the Aral Sea for 2 years

1. The Korean government has decided to contribute 1 million U.S. dollars to the United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund to help promote human security of residents in the Aral Sea region, who are suffering from negative environmental consequences such as desertification and shortage of drinking water caused by climate change.

Mr. Chung Keeyong, Director-General for Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Scientific Affairs, signed the Standard Administrative Arrangement with Ms. Jennifer Topping, Executive Coordinator at the Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in a virtual signing ceremony on December 17.

2. Considering that the Aral Sea is drawing attention as a representative case of the destruction of ecosystem and environmental disaster due to climate change and massive irrigation projects, the government of Uzbekistan established “the UN Multi-Partner Human Security Trust Fund for the Aral Sea region in Uzbekistan” in order to support the socio-economic development in the region.

3. In the Joint Declaration adopted by the Presidents of Korea and Uzbekistan in April 2019, the Korean government has supported the initiative of Uzbekistan to establish a Trust Fund for the Aral Sea region and agreed to seek ways for mutual cooperation to reduce the Aral Sea disaster. Pursuant to the contribution arrangement, Korea will contribute 800,000 U.S. dollars to the UNDP Multi-Partner Trust Fund in 2020 and 200,000 U.S. dollars in 2021.