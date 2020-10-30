Joint Statement from the United States and Uzbekistan on Women, Peace, and Security

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Uzbekistan on the 20th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.

The United States and Uzbekistan marked the 20th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 by reaffirming the growing partnership to empower the women of Uzbekistan through the development and implementation of an Uzbekistan National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security.

With support from the United States and civil society, the plan will emphasize the importance the government of Uzbekistan has placed on the promotion and protection of the rights of women, and the importance of promoting the advancement of women politically, economically, and socially. Women’s full and meaningful participation at all levels of decision-making leads to more peaceful and prosperous societies.

The United States is honored to work side-by-side with the Uzbekistani people to support the development of the Uzbekistan National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security. Today’s announcement signals another positive step forward in the partnership of our two countries.

