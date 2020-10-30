GIEWS Country Brief: Uzbekistan 30-October-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production in 2020 estimated at near‑average level

Near‑average wheat imports forecast in 2020/21 marketing year

Harvesting of the 2020 cereals finalized in September and the aggregate output is estimated at 7.7 million tonnes, close to the five‑year average. Production of wheat in 2020 is set at a near‑average level of 6.3 million tonnes following overall favourable weather conditions during the season. The outputs of maize and cereals NES are set at 409 000 and 400 000 tonnes, respectively, also close to the average volumes.

Planting of the 2021 winter cereals, to be harvested from June next year, began in October under slightly drier‑than‑average weather conditions and it is expected to be completed by mid‑November.

Near‑average wheat imports forecast in 2020/21 marketing year

In the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June), wheat import requirements, accounting on average for over 90 percent of the total cereal purchases, are forecast at 2.8 million tonnes, similar to the five‑year average level. Imports of wheat flour have declined by more than 70 percent between 2011/12 and 2019/20, while purchases of high quality wheat grain, mainly sourced from Kazakhstan, have increased due to improved local milling capacities. Once the domestic needs of wheat flour are satisfied, the exceeding production is exported to neighbouring countries.

In order to facilitate imports and ensure an adequate availability of domestic supplies as a response to the COVID‑19 pandemic, on 3 April 2020, the Government eliminated the import tariffs on a number of food commodities, including wheat flour, sugar, meat and dairy products, until 31 December 2020 (see FPMA Food Policy ).