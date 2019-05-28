GIEWS Country Brief: Uzbekistan 28-May-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable production prospects for 2019 cereal crops

Harvesting of the 2019 winter cereal crops is expected to start in June and production prospects are favourable. Between October 2018 and April 2019, precipitations were overall adequate and although in the first half of May rain levels were well below the average across the country, remote sensing data shows good crop conditions in the most cropping areas.

Planting of the 2019 spring grains, to be harvested from August, started in April and it is expected to finalize by the end of June.

Cereal production in 2018 estimated below average

The 2018 cereal production, mainly wheat, is set at 6.8 million tonnes, 14 percent below the five‑year average, reflecting adverse weather conditions between March and May 2018, which had a negative impact on yields.

Well above-average cereal imports forecast in 2018/19

In the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June), cereal import requirements are forecast at 3 million tonnes, about 15 percent above the five‑year average, reflecting above‑average wheat shipments, set at 2.9 million tonnes. Over the last years, the country decreased the imports of wheat flour (which halved between 2011/12 and 2017/18) and raised its purchases of high quality wheat grain from Kazakhstan, due to increased local milling capacities. This allows the country to satisfy its domestic needs of wheat flour and export additional supplies of wheat flour to neighbouring countries.

