GIEWS Country Brief: Uzbekistan 19-September-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Wheat output in 2022 estimated at near-average level

Near-average wheat import requirements forecast in 2022/23 marketing year

Average inflation in 2022 forecast to increase on yearly basis

Harvesting of 2022 winter cereals, mainly wheat, planted between September and November last year, finalized in mid-August. The 2022 spring grains, mainly maize and rice, were planted between April and June, and harvesting of early-planted crops took place in August, while harvesting of late-planted crops is ongoing.

The aggregate 2022 cereal output is forecast at about 7.2 million tonnes, 3 percent above the five-year average level, following overall conducive weather conditions during the season. The result is on account of a slightly above-average output estimated for wheat, at 6.1 million tonnes, and near-average outputs forecast for maize and rice. Planting of 2023 winter cereals, to be harvested from June next year, started in late August and is currently ongoing under favourable weather conditions.

In the 2022/23 marketing year (July/June), import requirements of wheat (including wheat grain and wheat flour), accounting on average for over 90 percent of the total cereal purchases, are forecast at a near-average level of 3.3 million tonnes. Imports of wheat flour have declined by 70 percent between 2011/12 and 2021/22, while purchases of high quality wheat grain, mainly sourced from Kazakhstan, have sharply increased due to an improved local milling capacity.