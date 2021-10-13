GIEWS Country Brief: Uzbekistan 13-October-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production in 2021 estimated at below‑average level

Above‑average wheat import requirements forecast in 2021/22 marketing year

Harvesting of the 2021 winter and spring cereals finalized in August and September, respectively.

Poor cumulative precipitation amounts during the season affected soil moisture in most central and southern croplands, resulting in below‑average vegetation conditions in May, just before the beginning of the harvest of wheat, which accounts for over 80 percent of the total annual cereal production (NDVI Anomaly map).

As a result, the aggregate 2021 cereal output is forecast at about 6.4 million tonnes, 8 percent below the five‑year average mostly on account of the expectation of a reduced wheat output, forecast at 5.4 million tonnes.

Planting of the 2022 winter cereals, to be harvested from June next year, started in late August and is currently ongoing under overall favourable weather conditions.

In the 2021/22 marketing year (July/June), import requirements of wheat (including wheat grain and wheat flour), accounting on average for over 90 percent of the total cereal purchases, are forecast at 3.5 million tonnes, about 20 percent above the five‑year average level. Imports of wheat flour have declined by more than 70 percent between 2011/12 and 2020/21, while purchases of high-quality wheat grain, mainly sourced from Kazakhstan, have increased due to improved local milling capacities. Once the domestic needs of wheat flour are satisfied, the exceeding production is usually exported to neighbouring countries.