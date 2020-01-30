Uruguay (Colonia): Americas Protection Monitoring Dashboard - Second Semester 2019

This dashboard includes data as of August 2019 from Protection Monitoring activities of the situations of Venezuela and NCA. Use the dropdown filters on the right to select data according to your context.

Most questions are addressed to an adult member of the family, while some are asked to all members of the family group at the individual level. Some sections are only asked for people with a specific profile. Use the number of interviews at the beginning of each tab as a reference of the universe of respondents to specific sections.

This assessment portrays the profile of those interviewed and it is not aimed at being a representative sample of the population.