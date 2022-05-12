Uruguay + 5 more
UNHCR Uruguay Fact Sheet March 2022
Resultsin2021
- In 2021, UNHCR through its partner provided support to 867 persons in vulnerable situations through multi-purpose cash assistance to cover their basic needs; 654 vulnerable individuals were provided with temporary accommodation; 415 individuals were provided with free legal assistance, orientation, information and referral to various service providers; 404 people received psychological support by UNHCR and/or implementing partners; while some 503 people received livelihoods training or support.