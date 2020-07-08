UAE Sends Medical Aid to Uruguay in Fight against COVID-19

The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Uruguay to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, His Excellency Saeed Rashed Obaid Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to Argentina and Non-Resident Ambassador to Uruguay, remarked, "The UAE has a distinguished historical relationship with Uruguay, characterized by friendship and consensus in political positions and cooperation in various fields.”

His Excellency added, "The delivery of medical assistance today affirms the keenness of the UAE leadership to develop and consolidate friendly relations and strengthen them at all levels between the two countries, especially in the field of health and preventive efforts and support for medical personnel."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,046 metric tons of aid to 71 countries, supporting more than 1 million medical professionals in the process.