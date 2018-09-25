25 Sep 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 25, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 25 Sep 2018 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather
Uruguay

On 24 September 2018, the Uruguay National Emergency System’s (SINAE) issued orange and red alerts for the following departments: Cerro largo, Colonia, Montevideo, Río Negro, Rivera, Soriano, and Tacuarembó due to heavy rain, floods, and and storms that caused damage to homes, trees, and power lines. According to the preliminary report, 60,000 customers were left without power and 200 fallen poles were registered. A fatality was reported in Paysandu Department. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAE.

Volcano
Guatemala

On 24 September 2018, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated moderate explosions with ash columns at 4,400 meters above sea level dispersing 10 -12 kilometers toward the west and southwest. Ash particles were reported in the following communities in the Chimaltenango Department: Sangre de Cristo, Palo Verde, and Yepocapa. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Wildfire
Peru

On 24 September 2018, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported a wildfire occurred on Friday, 21 September, in the town of Sol Naciente, Llochegua District, Huanta Province where 40 families and homes were affected. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

