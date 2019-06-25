25 Jun 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 20, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Uruguay (Update)

On 20 June 2019, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) updated the report regarding heavy rain and floods in the country. The number of evacuees increased by 1,368 people since yesterday’s report, bringing the total of people evacuated to 8,774 in Canelones, Durazno, Flores, Florida, Rio Negro, San Jose, Soriano, and Treinta y Tres Departments due to floods. At the national level, an increase by 3,4422 people were left without electricity, bringing the total to 7,022 customers. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAE.

Volcano

Peru

On 19 June 2019, the Peru Geophysical Institute (IGP), reported that the Sabancaya volcano, located 70 kilometers northwest of Arequipa Department, generated explosions and ash columns above the crater dispersing more than 30 kilometers in radius toward the District of Lluta, Caylloma Province and neighboring areas. The complete report is available in Spanish at: IGP.

