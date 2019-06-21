Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 19, 2019

Severe Weather

Uruguay (Update)

On 19 June 2019, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) updated the report regarding heavy rain and floods in the country. The number of evacuees increased by 2,006 people since yesterday’s report, bringing the total of people evacuated to 7,406 in Canelones, Durazno, Flores, Florida, Montevideo, Rio Negro, San Jose, Soriano, and Treinta y Tres Departments due to floods. In addition, 3,600 people were left without electricity; the most affected areas were: Zona Centro followed by the west, east, and north zones. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAE.