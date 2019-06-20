Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 18, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Uruguay (Update)

On 18 June 2019, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) updated the report regarding heavy rain and floods in the country. The number of evacuees increased by 5,166 people since yesterday’s report, bringing the total of people evacuated to 5,400 in Canelones, Durazno, Flores, Florida, Rio Negro, San Jose, Soriano, and Treinta y Tres Departments due to floods. A total of 14 highways were affected in the departments of: Colonia, Canelones, Durazno, Soriano, Rio Negro, Flores, and Florida. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAE.