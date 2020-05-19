GIEWS Country Brief: Uruguay 19-May-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

While 2020 rice production followed declining trends, maize output estimated at above-average level

Cereal exports in 2020/21 marketing year forecast at average levels

Cereal prices in April 2020 higher year on year

Harvesting of the 2020 summer crops, such as rice, maize and sorghum, finalized in mid-May. Following the trends in the decline in plantings, the 2020 paddy output is estimated at 1.2 million tonnes, about 10 percent below the previous five-year average level. Due to low financial returns to farmers, planted area has been gradually declining during the past ten years. Production of maize is estimated at an above-average level of 805 000 tonnes, as the near-record sowings more than offset the negative impact on yields by limited rainfall amounts in the first quarter of 2020.

The high plantings mainly reflect the shift from soybean to maize production, particularly during the first season when soybean crop area shrunk for the fourth consecutive year. Plantings were also supported by the sustained increases in domestic prices of maize since April 2019.

Planting of the 2020 wheat crop started in mid-May and the area sown is officially forecast to be slightly below average. Weather forecasts for the June-August period point to a high likelihood of average rainfall across the main producing regions, raising yield prospects.

Cereal exports in 2020/21 marketing year forecast at average levels

Total cereal exports in the 2020/21 marketing year (April/March) are anticipated at an average level of 1.26 million tonnes. Exports of rice, the country’s major exportable crop, are expected at 820 000 tonnes, slightly lower than the previous five-year average, reflecting the below-average output in 2020.