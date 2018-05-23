Virgin Island Disaster Survivors Eligible For Additional Federal Disaster Assistance

Release date: May 23, 2018

Release Number: 133

ST. CROIX, Virgin Islands – The Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced today that additional disaster assistance is available to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The assistance allows for additional federal funding for debris removal, emergency protective measures, hazard mitigation and permanent infrastructure restoration as a result of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

This action authorizes the following additional assistance:

A 120-day extension for Public Assistance Category A debris removal at a 100 percent federal cost share.

A 90-day extension for Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to FEMA’s Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program, at a 100 percent federal cost share.

A change of the federal cost share for FEMA’s Hazard mitigation program from 75 to 100 percent. (These projects are funded in the USVI under Section 404 of the Stafford Act, and improve power and water supply systems and enhance flood control management).

A change of the federal cost share for Public Assistance Categories C-G for permanent infrastructure restoration projects from 75 to 90 percent.

Additionally, this authorizes a change of the federal cost share for FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program from 75 to 90 percent. This program assists survivors with repairing or replacing damaged personal property, or to help pay for disaster-related necessary expenses.

Previously, the USVI was granted a 100 percent federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures until May 14. However, these amendments are retroactive and will cover any federal cost share for these above-mentioned programs that may have occurred since May 14.

