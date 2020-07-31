President Donald J. Trump Approves Emergency Disaster Declaration for the United States Virgin Islands

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced federal disaster assistance has been made available to the United States Virgin Islands to supplement the territory’s response efforts in the areas affected by Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine from July 27, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to the territory, eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, at 75 percent federal funding. This assistance is available for the islands of St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas and Water Island.

William L. Vogel has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of the damage assessments.