Flood Insurance Policies Expiring This Year

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands – Following the devastating disasters and hurricane season of 2017, FEMA purchased three-year flood insurance policies for thousands of disaster survivors whose homes were flooded. Those policies are set to expire this year, and survivors need to purchase a new flood insurance policy, or obtain other flood insurance, in order to remain eligible for future FEMA assistance.

Part of the eligibility of receiving financial assistance after a flood is that a homeowner or renter must obtain and maintain flood insurance to ensure that there is no lapse in coverage. If a property affected by a flood is sold, the new owners are required to have flood insurance for the property as well.

Participants must purchase a flood insurance policy or they will be ineligible to receive most forms of assistance in subsequent disasters.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands there are 15 policies expiring from hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Flood Insurance Can Be Key to Recovery Flood insurance policies are crucial to recover quickly following a flood event as homeowners and renters’ policies do not typically cover flood damage.

Additionally, flood insurance will pay claims regardless of whether there is a major disaster declaration. Flood insurance claims can be paid for such events as flash flooding, storm sewer backup, river overflow, storm surge, mudslides or tropical systems.

Since its inception in 1968, FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $69 billion in flood claims to help survivors rebuild their lives following flood events.