A Wall Cannot Fix Problems at Border; Smart Solutions for Asylum Crisis Can

By Doris Meissner and Sarah Pierce

As he has done throughout his campaign and presidency, Donald Trump is again painting a picture of the U.S.-Mexico border in crisis, having now forced a record-setting government shutdown over his demand for $5.7 billion in border wall funding. In this first test of divided government, with Democrats back in power in the House, the President’s endgame has been to dangle the declaration of a national emergency and the use of disaster-relief dollars to build his wall and save face with his voters.

Yet what the President calls a border crisis is in fact a crisis in the asylum system—one that has been worsened at every turn by his administration’s harsh policies and rhetoric.

Whether steel slats or concrete, a wall will not fix these problems. Instead, the money would be far better spent retooling an overwhelmed asylum system, adapting border enforcement infrastructure and procedures to respond to the changing composition of arrivals, and working cooperatively with Mexico to tackle the factors propelling Central Americans to flee.

A Changed Border Reality

To be clear, there is no border security crisis. Border security is more robust than ever, and apprehensions of illegal border crossers last year were one-fourth the 1.6 million recorded during their peak, in fiscal year (FY) 2000.

Beyond a drop in illegal crossings, the composition of arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border has changed dramatically. The decades-long flows of largely young Mexican males crossing illicitly and evading the Border Patrol have been replaced by Central Americans fleeing a mixture of violence and poverty. Increasing numbers of families and unaccompanied children seek out Border Patrol agents so they can turn themselves in and apply for asylum. Overall, 40 percent of those apprehended in FY 2018 were families or unaccompanied children, compared to 10 percent six years earlier.