USCRI Welcomes Cameroon TPS Designation

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) welcomes the announcement by the Biden Administration on a new designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Cameroon. The TPS designation will provide needed protection to an estimated 40,000 Cameroonians to remain in the United States and to receive work permits. Due to ongoing armed conflict, over one million people are internally displaced and 4.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Cameroon.

“USCRI is pleased to see the decision made by the Biden Administration to protect the lives of Cameroonians in the United States at such a critical time,” said USCRI CEO and President Eskinder Negash.

USCRI also urges the Administration to immediately grant TPS to countries that have long awaited a designation, including Ethiopia, Mauritania, Guatemala, and Honduras. USCRI will continue to advocate for these designations until they are granted to protect the lives and well-being of people seeking safety.

USCRI, founded in 1911, is a non-governmental, not-for-profit international organization committed to working on behalf of refugees and immigrants and their transition to a dignified life.

For press inquiries, please contact: aplazasrocha@uscrimail.org.