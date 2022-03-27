USCRI Welcomes Announcement That the U.S. Will Accept 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees

USCRI welcomes the U.S. government announcement that the country will be accepting up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that 3.6 million Ukrainian refugees have already fled the country following the Russian invasion. Over 2.1 million refugees are in Poland. UNICEF, the United Nations children’s agency, has reported that more than half the country’s children have been driven from their homes and are either internally displaced or have taken refuge in neighboring countries.

“Our hearts go out to the millions of refugees around the world and to the Ukrainian people during this unjustified invasion,” said USCRI President and CEO Eskinder Negash. “We stand ready to accept and help Ukrainians who are fleeing violence and persecution.”

USCRI, founded in 1911, is a non-governmental, not-for-profit international organization committed to working on behalf of refugees and immigrants and their transition to a dignified life.

For press inquiries, please contact: aplazasrocha@uscrimail.org.