USCRI Statement on the Supreme Court’s Decision to Allow the Administration to Continue its Remain in Mexico Policy

ARLINGTON, VA – The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) resolutely opposes the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Administration to continue its “Remain in Mexico” policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). The Court reversed a recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals of the 9th Circuit ordering the policy suspended in California and Arizona.

The Supreme Court has yet to rule on the legality of the MPP. This decision allows MPP to remain in place while lawsuits wend their way through the federal court system.

In the meantime, tens of thousands of asylum seekers are languishing in Mexico under desperate conditions while they await their immigration court hearing.

As stated powerfully in Article 14 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution.” As a global leader in human rights, the United States must not introduce obstacles, but instead should create fair and efficient systems that allow those seeking asylum an opportunity to present their claim.

USCRI believes that according due process to asylum seekers is in the best interest of the United States and has been part of our foreign policy and humanitarian policy for decades.

