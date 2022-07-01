USCRI Statement on the end of the so-called “Migrant Protection Protocols”

Today, the Supreme Court held in Biden v. Texas that the Government's rescission of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) -- a policy begun by the Trump administration that requires asylum seekers at the southern border to stay in Mexico while awaiting a hearing in U.S. immigration court -- did not violate current immigration law. In short, the Supreme Court held that the Biden administration's decision to terminate MPP, or the "Remain in Mexico" policy, did not violate federal immigration law.

"This is a huge win for asylum seekers who have been living in desperation along the southern border for months and in some instances, years," USCRI CEO and President Eskinder Negash said. "This momentum must continue in Congress where attempts to codify the use of Title 42 will again put the right to seek asylum at risk."

The time for comprehensive common sense immigration reform is now. We urge Congress to impede any changes to restrict access to asylum or keep the use of Title 42 in place indefinitely.

USCRI, founded in 1911, is a non-governmental, not-for-profit international organization committed to working on behalf of refugees and immigrants and their transition to a dignified life.

For press inquiries, please contact: aplazasrocha@uscrimail.org.