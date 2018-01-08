USCRI Opposes Decision to End Humanitarian Program for Salvadorans, Leaving Thousands of Families Under Threat of Separation

ARLINGTON, VA – The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) strongly opposes today’s announcement by Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen to terminate the humanitarian program of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for approximately 200,000 Salvadorans.

“This decision is harsh and disruptive to the contributing members of our communities who for seventeen years have lived, worked, paid taxes and purchased homes here,” said Eskinder Negash, Acting Chief Executive Officer for USCRI. Country conditions in El Salvador have forced people to flee at alarming rates, leading the UN Refugee Agency to call the situation a protection crisis.

“This decision also threatens to separate 193,000 U.S. citizen children from their parents or force parents to relocate these children to a country with the highest homicide rate in the world,” said Mr. Negash.

The termination of TPS for Salvadorans follows on the same decision made for those from Honduras, Nicaragua and Haiti earlier this fiscal year as well as the closure of the Central American Minor refugee program. These actions will disrupt the lives of law abiding, tax paying residents across the country.

USCRI urges immediate action by Congress to protect TPS holders, maintain families and provide meaningful legal alternatives for those fleeing violence in El Salvador.

For over 100 years, USCRI has protected the rights and addressed the needs of persons in forced or voluntary migration worldwide and supported their transition to a dignified life.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stacie Blake

sblake@uscridc.org; 703.310.1166