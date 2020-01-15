15 Jan 2020

USAID Administrator Green’s Meeting with Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 15 Jan 2020 View Original

Office of Press Relations

On January 13, 2020, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green met with the United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, who directs the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The two officials discussed some of the world’s most-pressing man-made crises, including Yemen, Venezuela, South Sudan, and Syria. Administrator Green expressed USAID’s continued commitment to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations around the world.

During the meeting, Mr. Lowcock provided an overview of the UN’s recently launched 2020 Global Humanitarian Overview, which projects that 168 million people will need humanitarian aid in 2020. The two officials also noted the operational constraints and access challenges that continue to limit the ability of aid groups to reach vulnerable populations, especially those affected by conflict.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.