USA: No home for children: The homestead "temporary emergency" facility

Each year, thousands of children travel alone to the USA to flee violence and persecution in their home countries. While they seek protection, the Trump administration is violating their human rights by detaining them at a “temporary influx” care facility in Homestead, Florida before placing them with family members or sponsors. At this facility, these unaccompanied children are subject to prolonged and indefinite detention and housed in conditions that do not meet US or international standards related to the best interests of the child.